Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 1.46 lakh seizures made for violation of election code

43 checkposts fortified with additional police personnel to check vehicles

Friends and family visit Salman Khan post firing incident

15 April,2024 11:40 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away; police suspect suicide

Soundarya Jagadish, a renowned film producer from the Kannada Sandalwood industry, passed away yesterday on April 14th

15 April,2024 12:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The fall and fall of O Panneerselvam

He was so trusted by J Jayalalithaa that she made him CM thrice whenever she was in legal trouble; today he stands a lonely man

15 April,2024 06:48 AM IST | Ramanathapuram | Krishna Kumar Padmanabhan
Gazpacho to Smoke Salmon Rolls: Unique cucumber-based recipes to try in summer

Mid-Day Premium Gazpacho to Smoke Salmon Rolls: Unique cucumber-based recipes to try in summer

The summer brings with it a variety of ingredients that often take centrestage over others like the humble cucumber. If you have always believed that one can’t do much with it, then Indian chefs tell you to think again as they share unique recipes to not only include them in soups and salads but also kimchi and rolls too

15 April,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The price of passion!

Mid-Day Premium The price of passion!

Although often touted as cricket's carnival, the IPL has inadvertently become synonymous with exorbitant ticket pricing, alienating a significant portion of cricket fans from experiencing the live-action firsthand

15 April,2024 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

