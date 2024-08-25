-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
The rains have given Mumbaikars the much-needed respite from heat as the maximum temperature in the city has dipped from 33 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius
Revathy alleged that the incident happened when she was 21 years old, when Siddique initially contacted her on Facebook, addressing her as "Mole," a term often used in Kerala to refer to a young girl or daughter25 August,2024 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces25 August,2024 12:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Aparna Bose
As NASA delays the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore to Earth, health experts pointed the risks to the human body because of prolonged stay25 August,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
“I did not expect [to hear of] Shikhar’s retirement decision. Maybe there are some assignments which he wants to undertake,” Madan told mid-day from the Capital on Saturday25 August,2024 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT