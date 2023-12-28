Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
Merry Christmas

In Focus

Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year

Expansion plans include the introduction of AC locals in Eastern and Southern Railways

Vicky, Katrina Kaif's late Christmas celebration comes with a Punjabi twist

28 December,2023 08:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for 'Jai Mata Di' chant at Christmas party

A Mumbai resident has filed a complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for chanting 'Jai Mata Di' while lighting a cake doused in spirit

28 December,2023 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Draft legislation for pre-primary education submitted to state

Education commissioner hopes that lawmakers pass it in budget session and implement it from next academic year

28 December,2023 06:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
'Crib hopping': How Mumbaikars indulge in the annual tradition of visiting cribs

It's that time of the year when Christmas not only brings with food and drink, but also beautiful cribs. With the festive season here, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars who go crib hopping and ask them why they love it so much, and their favourite trails

28 December,2023 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs SA 1st Test: After KL's special ton, Elgar replies with ferocious hundred

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul stands tall with incredible ton as India get cleaned up for 245; South Africa opener Elgar’s unbeaten 140 puts hosts on top at SuperSport Park

28 December,2023 07:00 AM IST | Centurion | R Kaushik

