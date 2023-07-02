Breaking News
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: Police to identify victims using DNA comparison
We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant
Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months
Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant

When the girl was taken to the doctor, he advised a sonography, revealing that the girl is five months pregnant

Anil Kapoor: 'I haven't seen my shots, I trust Sandeep completely'

02 July,2023 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Mahesh Babu shares major fitness goal with latest video

In the video, Mahesh Babu can be seen doing intense workout sessions. From landmine press to skillmill run, Mahesh Babu's workout session has it all

02 July,2023 09:59 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Case against Navi Mumbai man for selling fake vehicle insurance policies

In June 2018, the victim, who ran the shop in Kalamboli area, made a payment of Rs 46,370 to the accused for getting insurance cover for his seven vehicles

02 July,2023 12:02 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
Why Mirza Wajid Ali Shah’s legacy goes beyond kathak

A London-based professor researching the evolution of Hindustani music during the colonial rule, credits the last king of Awadh for his experimental and innovative pursuit of music

02 July,2023 08:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Aastha Atray Banan
Sports News
‘Like a Ninja, he’s everywhere’: Coach Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Coach Goran Ivanisevic compares Novak Djokovic to an ancient Japanese martial arts practitioner as Serb eyes eighth Wimbledon title which will be his 24th Slam crown

02 July,2023 08:08 AM IST | London | AFP

