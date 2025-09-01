-
On August 31, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange announced he would intensify his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan by ceasing to drink water from Monday. The protest will enter its fourth day, as the Mumbai police has given him another extension of a day to continue the agitation
BTS Jungkook recently went live on his birthday, ringing in his 28th birthday with his fans. During his birthday stream, the BTS member addressed the controversy about a fan intruding on his house01 September,2025 12:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Village raises funds for last rites as local Vijay Ghogre dies at morcha01 September,2025 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Aditi Alurkar
Fashion experts offer styling tips and fashion inspiration for men, moving beyond the standard kurta-pajama, with ways to incorporate traditional motifs with a modern twist01 September,2025 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening after the crash along Interstate 20 involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, Lindale, Texas, officials said01 September,2025 07:56 AM IST | Lindale (US) | Agencies
