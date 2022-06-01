×
Raj Thackeray's surgery postponed after dead coronavirus cells found in his blood
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
Mumbai: BMC prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre in case of hospitalisation increases
Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai logs 10 Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
4 killed, 14 injured as 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits China's Sichuan province

With the addition of new infections, the tally of active cases in Dharavi has jumped to 37

West Bengal pays last respect with gun salute; family leaves for home with body
KK: A voice that represented longing, loneliness, melancholy and melody

There was something very deeply enchanting about his voice. The mood could seamlessly switch from melancholic to madness and yet sweep us off our feet and swell our hearts

01 June,2022 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Many problems will ease if PM Modi drops his ego: Sanjay Raut

Raut was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan in Pune

01 June,2022 05:27 PM IST | Pune | PTI
Instagram partners with over 200 Indian artists for new reels-music feature

The property will feature music representation from artists across India such as Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Jassie Gill and GV Prakaash Kumar among others

01 June,2022 12:23 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sourav Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, although without revealing any further details

01 June,2022 06:08 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

