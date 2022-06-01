In Focus
Mumbai
Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai logs 10 Covid-19 cases01 June,2022 06:57 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI With the addition of new infections, the tally of active cases in Dharavi has jumped to 37
There was something very deeply enchanting about his voice. The mood could seamlessly switch from melancholic to madness and yet sweep us off our feet and swell our hearts01 June,2022 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Raut was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan in Pune01 June,2022 05:27 PM IST | Pune | PTI
The property will feature music representation from artists across India such as Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Jassie Gill and GV Prakaash Kumar among others01 June,2022 12:23 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, although without revealing any further details01 June,2022 06:08 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI