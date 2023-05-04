Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad

mid-day goes undercover to show how any mentally fit person could be institutionalised by greasing the right palms at Asia’s largest mental health institution

Radhika Madan: Today, people won’t even like to watch a woman screaming, Save me

Radhika Madan: Today, people won’t even like to watch a woman screaming, Save me

04 May,2023 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Entertainment News
Up and about: As long as you love me

Up and about: As long as you love me

We are thrilled to have 'The Backstreet Boys' in town, giving us the opportunity to reminisce about the golden era of the 1990s

04 May,2023 07:52 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week

Mid-Day Premium Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week

Chhagan Bhujbal proposes national role for Supriya and state control for Ajit, but no confirmation yet

04 May,2023 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
Sweating buckets? Expert guide to improve body odour in Mumbai's humidity

Mid-Day Premium Sweating buckets? Expert guide to improve body odour in Mumbai's humidity

Body odour arises when your sweat collides with bacteria present on the skin. Your body odour depends upon factors like diet, hormones, medications and underlying disorders. Experts lay out a comprehensive guide on sweating to tackle Mumbai’s humid weather

04 May,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
World body 'concerned' over ongoing turmoil, WFI blames govt interference

World body 'concerned' over ongoing turmoil, WFI blames govt interference

UWW President Nenad Lalovic shot a letter to WFI on April 28 and marked a copy to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and International Olympic Committee (IOC) official J Poivey

03 May,2023 05:07 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK