Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
Mumbai BEST bus accident: Death toll rises to 7 in Kurla mishap, 43 injured

The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospitals including BMC-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and Sion Hospital. Dr Padmashri Ahire of Bhabha Hospital said that nearly 43 injured people were rushed for treatment

10 December,2024 08:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Exclusive

Playing the former Pakistani PM Liaquat Ali Khan in the web series Freedom At Midnight is a big leap for Rajesh Kumar, who was boxed into playing roles with a comedic flair

10 December,2024 10:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
A sudden water pipeline leak on Swami Vivekanand Road in Bandra West has caused disruptions to the water supply in the H West ward. Repair efforts are underway, with residents urged to conserve water.

10 December,2024 09:46 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
In a conversation with mid-day.com, music artiste Jonita Gandhi shares more about her latest single ‘Noorie (Two Sides)’, recalls her experience of opening for Dua Lipa and reveals her future plans

10 December,2024 09:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Shami, who has been recovering from an ankle surgery earlier this year, has faced growing scrutiny regarding his return to the Indian Test squad

10 December,2024 11:53 AM IST | Adelaide | mid-day online correspondent

