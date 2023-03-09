Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Two pushing women into sex trade in Oman nabbed

Complainant says she pretended to be in need of a job abroad so that she can undercover and bring evidence to bust the gang in India

From 'Mr. India' to 'Tere Naam', actor-director Satish Kaushik's top 5 movies

09 March,2023 11:45 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Raveena Tandon: Satish Kaushik was always full of fun and laughter

Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

09 March,2023 10:11 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Ukraine says 5 dead, others hurt in Russian missile attacks

Governor of the western Lviv region Maksym Kozytskyi said four people were killed there after a missile hit a residential area in the Zolochivskyi district

09 March,2023 12:17 PM IST | Kyiv | AP
Lifestyle News
H3N2 flu: All you need to know about the influenza virus

Premium

Mumbai experts say the flu is on the rise due to the change in seasons. They not only suggest wearing masks but also immediately visiting your nearby doctor to treat your cold, cough and sore throat

09 March,2023 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
PM Modi, Australian PM reach Motera to watch India-Australia 4th Test: Watch

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday

09 March,2023 10:35 AM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI

