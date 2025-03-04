Breaking News
India's Got Latent row: SC allows Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show'
Fadnavis wrongly briefed by officials on charges for HSRPs, claims Rohit Pawar
Pune rape case: Crimes against women rising, says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
Maharashtra: 38 injured as ST bus overturns in Latur
NRI doctor duped of Rs 9.7 lakh in online bank fraud
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district

The girl's parents, in-laws and her husband have been named as accused in the FIR, an official said

Mahira Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on link-up rumours with cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Mahira Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on link-up rumours with cricketer Mohammed Siraj

04 March,2025 11:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vir Das mocks Indian award shows for having a long list of sponsors

Vir Das mocks Indian award shows for having a long list of sponsors

While not naming any award shows, Vir talked about how major entertainment awards (probably Oscars) have stand-up comedians heading the event

04 March,2025 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Dhananjay Munde resigns as state minister, says Devendra Fadnavis
BREAKING

Dhananjay Munde resigns as state minister, says Devendra Fadnavis

Ajit Pawar says Munde resigned on moral grounds, while Dhananjay Munde claims he stepped down due to medical reasons on his doctor’s advice. The conflicting statements raise questions about the true reason behind his resignation

04 March,2025 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Shades of grey to belts, trends that took over Milan Fashion Week

IN PHOTOS: Shades of grey to belts, trends that took over Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week might be over, but the trends to stay elegant and stylish next winter have been revealed. The general mood of the week was quiet luxury, in line with the last few seasons, where quality materials were paired with everyday essentials. Here are the main trends that were on show in Milan.  (Report: AFP)

04 March,2025 01:43 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
India players pay tribute to Shivalkar, wear black armbands during CT semifinal

India players pay tribute to Shivalkar, wear black armbands during CT semifinal

Shivalkar was one of the finest spinners who did not get to play for India as he played in the era of greats like Bishan Singh Bedi

04 March,2025 03:05 PM IST | Dubai | PTI

