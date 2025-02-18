-
The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him. The Court also expressed displeasure over his controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent and imposed restrictions on his travel
The video of a Nagpur man on horseback at Chhaava screening has left netizens baffled with some saying how even food is not allowed inside a cinema hall, but a horse is!18 February,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused the government of suppressing facts about the recent stampede incidents at New Delhi Railway Station and during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, raising concerns over missing persons and crowd management failures.18 February,2025 12:07 PM IST | Mumbai
Heatwaves are known to raise several health and economic risks, including increased human mortality, drought and water quality, wildfire and smoke, power shortages, and agricultural losses18 February,2025 02:25 PM IST | Sydney | IANS
The Indian bowling attack for the ICC tournament comprises specialist pacers and one fast-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya18 February,2025 01:50 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent
