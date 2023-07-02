Breaking News
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: Police to identify victims using DNA comparison
We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant
Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months
Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Ajit Pawar's inclusion to power triple engine govt in Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state

Video of Parineeti, Raghav washing utensils at Golden Temple go viral

Video of Parineeti, Raghav washing utensils at Golden Temple go viral

02 July,2023 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
First pics: Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape get married in Germany

First pics: Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape get married in Germany

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape are now married! The couple got married in a German church

02 July,2023 02:40 PM IST | Germany | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra bus fire: Mass cremation to be held of 24 bodies

Maharashtra bus fire: Mass cremation to be held of 24 bodies

The body of one of the victims will be handed over to the family for burial

02 July,2023 12:05 PM IST | Nagpur | PTI
Sunday Mid-Day News
Indian teenagers set new records at World Powerlifting Championship

Indian teenagers set new records at World Powerlifting Championship

It helps them grow stronger, taller, and frees them from stereotypes of what teen girls should look like. Noa Eappen and Kasha Sachdev are powerlifting their way to success, dads in tow

02 July,2023 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Aastha Atray Banan
Sports News
‘Like a Ninja, he’s everywhere’: Coach Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

‘Like a Ninja, he’s everywhere’: Coach Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Coach Goran Ivanisevic compares Novak Djokovic to an ancient Japanese martial arts practitioner as Serb eyes eighth Wimbledon title which will be his 24th Slam crown

02 July,2023 08:08 AM IST | London | AFP

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK