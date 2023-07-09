- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm when a car dashed against another car parked in a housing complex in Thane
During their fun chat, Shah Rukh offered his ‘expensive’ watch to Lady Gaga as a gift but she refused to accept it09 July,2023 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Maharashtra politics: Nana Patole said that the BJP is breaking the Opposition with the force of power09 July,2023 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Mumbai monsoons have descended with all their force, not to add that they have extended an invitation to viral diseases and colds. We asked health professionals to learn what foods to eat to fight against these ailments brought on by the rains09 July,2023 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s R Sai Kishore came up with a splendid all-round show as South Zone trumped North Zone by two wickets on a rain-interrupted but thrilling last day of the other semi-final09 July,2023 07:51 AM IST | Alur | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT