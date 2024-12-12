-
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirms that the state's cabinet expansion will occur on December 14. The announcement follows discussions with Union Minister Amit Shah and amidst opposition criticism of the delay.
Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh married her long-time beau Antony Thattil in a traditional ceremony in Goa on December 11. Check out photos from the ceremony12 December,2024 04:00 PM IST | Goa | mid-day online correspondent
The temperature nearly reached the 37.3 degrees Celsius recorded last Wednesday; As a result, Mumbai became the hottest location in Maharashtra12 December,2024 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a tragic incident in Thane, a woman allegedly killed her one-year-old son by drowning him in a water tank after a heated argument with her mother-in-law over the child's health12 December,2024 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai
With its rich legacy, the iconic Gabba has seen dramatic comebacks, riveting battles, and record-breaking feats. As India take on Australia on Saturday, the venue’s legacy continues to inspire new generations, offering 26 compelling reasons to relive its unforgettable Test match moments. (Pic: AFP)12 December,2024 02:13 PM IST | E A
