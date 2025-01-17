-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made, said a release by the Navi Mumbai police
A document claiming to be Saif Ali Khan's hospital bill has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor was admitted to the hospital on January 16 after he was stabbed by an intruder17 January,2025 07:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Due to the jumbo block some suburban services will remain cancelled, the Western Railway said17 January,2025 06:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As India gets ready to celebrate its Republic Day, restaurants not only in Mumbai but around the country are hosting unique special menus for people to indulge in17 January,2025 01:10 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
The shiny top layer of the two bronze medals, won by Bhaker in women's 10m air pistol and 10m mixed team with Sarabjot Singh, peeled off exposing the core17 January,2025 06:45 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT