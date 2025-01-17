Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
Coldplay concert: Police issues traffic advisory for motorists, check details

Nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made, said a release by the Navi Mumbai police

From Gulshan Kumar, Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan: 10 celebs who were attacked

17 January,2025 04:32 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Saif Ali Khan attacked: Check out actor's hospital bill of two days

A document claiming to be Saif Ali Khan's hospital bill has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor was admitted to the hospital on January 16 after he was stabbed by an intruder

17 January,2025 07:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
WR to operate jumbo block of four hours between Bhayandar and Borivali on Sunday

Due to the jumbo block some suburban services will remain cancelled, the Western Railway said

17 January,2025 06:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IN PHOTOS: Celebrate Republic Day with these delicious food menus in India

As India gets ready to celebrate its Republic Day, restaurants not only in Mumbai but around the country are hosting unique special menus for people to indulge in

17 January,2025 01:10 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
'Within 2-3 days...': Bhaker on her historic Paris Olympic medals losing sheen

The shiny top layer of the two bronze medals, won by Bhaker in women's 10m air pistol and 10m mixed team with Sarabjot Singh, peeled off exposing the core

17 January,2025 06:45 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

