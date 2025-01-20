Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
Western Railway announces major block on January 24-26, impacting services

Western Railway will conduct major blocks on January 24-26 for the rebuilding of a bridge between Mahim and Bandra. Several suburban and long-distance trains will face cancellations, partial terminations, or schedule changes

Salman Khan laughs out loud at Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyapa’ trailer

20 January,2025 08:39 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Disgusted Tabu slams misogynistic article attributing false statements to her

Actress Tabu has reacted strongly to some online articles falsely attributing certain degrading statements to her. Tabu has vehemently denied making any such statements and demanded that the articles be removed.

20 January,2025 07:02 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Inquiry finds 5 cops responsible for accused's death in custody
Badlapur sexual assault case

Inquiry finds 5 cops responsible for accused's death in custody

The magistrate on Monday tendered its inquiry report in a sealed cover to the Bombay High Court, which was hearing a plea filed by Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, claiming the police had killed his son in a fake encounter

20 January,2025 01:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Preparations on for 76th Republic Day celebrations in India

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. From parade rehearsals to celebrating the tricolour, here are some glimpses of preparations for this momentous occasion. (Pics: PTI)

20 January,2025 07:15 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
'Made me smile': Jasprit Bumrah on Coldplay’s mention of him at Mumbai concert

Bumrah had an exceptional series, claiming 32 wickets in five Tests and becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach 200 Test wickets

20 January,2025 09:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

