Western Railway will conduct major blocks on January 24-26 for the rebuilding of a bridge between Mahim and Bandra. Several suburban and long-distance trains will face cancellations, partial terminations, or schedule changes
Actress Tabu has reacted strongly to some online articles falsely attributing certain degrading statements to her. Tabu has vehemently denied making any such statements and demanded that the articles be removed.20 January,2025 07:02 PM IST | Mumbai
The magistrate on Monday tendered its inquiry report in a sealed cover to the Bombay High Court, which was hearing a plea filed by Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, claiming the police had killed his son in a fake encounter20 January,2025 01:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. From parade rehearsals to celebrating the tricolour, here are some glimpses of preparations for this momentous occasion. (Pics: PTI)20 January,2025 07:15 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Bumrah had an exceptional series, claiming 32 wickets in five Tests and becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach 200 Test wickets20 January,2025 09:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
