Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 cr at airport

In the first case, an Indian National, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on an Etihad Airways Flight (EY 196) was intercepted and 24 Karat Gold dust in cloth (3) weighing 1700 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger

Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat leaves for his Haldi ceremony in a yellow kurta

Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat leaves for his Haldi ceremony in a yellow kurta

13 March,2024 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Karisma Kapoor reveals this one thing sister Kareena Kapoor did to annoy her

Karisma Kapoor reveals this one thing sister Kareena Kapoor did to annoy her

Karisma spoke about sister Kareena in a recent promotional video posted by Netflix to promote her film, Murder Mubarak.

13 March,2024 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
CM, both DCMs get revised name plates with mother's name added outside offices
Maharashtra

CM, both DCMs get revised name plates with mother's name added outside offices

The step was taken after the recent cabinet decision which has made it compulsory to add mother's name in all government documents

13 March,2024 04:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
LFW x FDCI: Showstopper Karishma Tanna walks the ramp for budding designers

LFW x FDCI: Showstopper Karishma Tanna walks the ramp for budding designers

Actress Karishma Tanna turned showstopper for aspiring designers at the Launchpad segment of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

13 March,2024 04:58 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
In Siraj we trust

Mid-Day Premium In Siraj we trust

Mohammed Siraj’s controlled run-up and perfectly grooved action have carried him to 154 international wickets

13 March,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK