TMC holds public meeting, urges Thane residents to follow regulations
During the meeting the officials highlighted the importance of using eco-friendly practices, urging mandals to use clay idols and avoid single-use plastics

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for renovation of Haji Ali Dargah

08 August,2024 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Yash wins heart with this gesture during muhurat shot of 'Toxic'

Yash has begun shoot of his next film titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups'. The film directed by Geetu Mohandas had its muhurat puja in Bengaluru today

08 August,2024 05:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
CBI arrests ED officer for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe from Mumbai-based jeweller

The ED officials had conducted searches at the Mumbai-based jeweller's premises on August 3 and 4, following which the assistant director allegedly threatened to arrest the jeweller's son if he did not pay him

08 August,2024 03:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
'Rawdogging' travel trend raises alarms: Health experts warn of serious risks

As social media highlights yet another trend that people may want to try, Mumbai-based mental health experts and a dietitian shed light on the effects of following it and why you should rest and eat regularly on flights

08 August,2024 09:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
'100 gm is not going to take away the love of 1.4 bn Indians': Deepa to Vinesh
EXCLUSIVE

Like a perfect athlete, Vinesh has long defined herself as an Olympian, but instead of medals, she measured her career by moments

08 August,2024 05:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

