Breaking News
Four killed as SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow in Chandrapur
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Sameer Wankhede caste case: Panel gives clean chit to ex-NCB officer

In Focus

Mumbai: Cops bust stolen mobile phones selling gang, 12 held

The officials have learnt that the gang used to send stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh if the quality was good while phones of older models were sold in different states of the country after changing the IMEI numbers, the police said.

Maharashtra Cabinet: Everyone will get chance, says Deepak Kesarkar

Remembering Sridevi: A look at her personal and professional life

Entertainment News
Aayush Sharma opens up on why he isn't doing Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan'
Exclusive video

Aayush Sharma opens up on why he isn't doing Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan'

The actor features in the song 'Chumma Chumma' with Shakti Mohan

13 August,2022 07:18 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Har Ghar Tiranga: BMC claims to have distributed 41 lakh tricolours

Har Ghar Tiranga: BMC claims to have distributed 41 lakh tricolours

The tricolours were distributed through 24 ward offices and other departments of the civic body

13 August,2022 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Beauty tips: How to achieve a minimal makeup look for this festive season

Beauty tips: How to achieve a minimal makeup look for this festive season

Premium

From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, August is full of festivities calling for some beauty sessions. If you are someone who do not mind dolling up a bit for occasions, then here’s a minimal makeup guide for a fresh, dewy look this festive season

13 August,2022 04:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton gets stressed to drive on normal roads

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton gets stressed to drive on normal roads

Driving around the south of France during his interview, Hamilton said F1 drivers are wired differently. “This is now stressful for me. This road is crazy. So much going on here. I’m going to turn around in a second

13 August,2022 08:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

