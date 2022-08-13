In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: Cops bust stolen mobile phones selling gang, 12 held13 August,2022 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan The officials have learnt that the gang used to send stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh if the quality was good while phones of older models were sold in different states of the country after changing the IMEI numbers, the police said.
The actor features in the song 'Chumma Chumma' with Shakti Mohan13 August,2022 07:18 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The tricolours were distributed through 24 ward offices and other departments of the civic body13 August,2022 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, August is full of festivities calling for some beauty sessions. If you are someone who do not mind dolling up a bit for occasions, then here’s a minimal makeup guide for a fresh, dewy look this festive season13 August,2022 04:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Driving around the south of France during his interview, Hamilton said F1 drivers are wired differently. “This is now stressful for me. This road is crazy. So much going on here. I’m going to turn around in a second13 August,2022 08:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent