Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Marathas, Dalits, Muslims key deciders in Nanded

BJP, Congress navigate political turbulence amidst Maratha protest, VBA concerns; observers predict vote division between Dalits, Muslims

Atif Aslam gracefully handles an emotional fan who jumped on stage mid-concert

22 April,2024 08:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
IPL 2024: Hina Khan watches her first ever live cricket match

Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared moments from the game. Fans also surrounded her, and the actress humbly obliged for selfies at the stadium. 

22 April,2024 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
‘Rahul is contesting against me. I am not fighting against him’
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI’s Annie Raja challenges Congress titan in high-stakes battle for Wayanad

22 April,2024 07:31 AM IST | Wayanad | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Organ damage and death by heatstroke: Doctors spell out health tips

Mid-Day Premium Organ damage and death by heatstroke: Doctors spell out health tips

Mumbaikars are trying their best to keep themselves cool during this blazing heat, but the risk of heat-induced ailments cannot be ignored. Mid-day.com dialled city health experts to seek guidance on how citizens can protect themselves from heatstrokes

22 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli argues over full-toss dismissal against KKR

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli argues over full-toss dismissal against KKR

Kohli was on 18 off six balls with a boundary and a couple of sixes when he fended off a full-toss from near his belly.

22 April,2024 07:10 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

Trending News:


