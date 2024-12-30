Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

WR launches all-women team to maintain power supply for Mumbai trains

The women’s team has been under training to maintain 25kV & 110kV equipment at Mahalaxmi Traction power Sub Station for the last one month, today it has been deployed to work independently by following all safety measures

Shalini Passi reacts to rumours of hair transplant as old pictures surface

Shalini Passi reacts to rumours of hair transplant as old pictures surface

30 December,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Gal Gadot had 'massive blood clot' in brain during eighth month of pregnancy

Gal Gadot had 'massive blood clot' in brain during eighth month of pregnancy

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has revealed that she was diagnosed with blood clot in her brain during the eighth month of her pregnancy. She welcomed her fourth child today

30 December,2024 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
South Korea plane crash: US sends investigators to probe cause

South Korea plane crash: US sends investigators to probe cause

A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear failed to deploy

30 December,2024 11:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
From travel to health, know all about the special provisions at Mahakumbh 2025

From travel to health, know all about the special provisions at Mahakumbh 2025

Measures are being taken to facilitate convenience for visitors in terms of travel, infrastructure, health, security, sustainability, etc.

30 December,2024 11:50 AM IST | Prayagraj | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia win by 184 runs, leads series by 2-1

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia win by 184 runs, leads series by 2-1

Chasing a target of 340 runs in the IND vs AUS 4th Test, Team India's innings was wrapped up for 155 runs in 79.1 overs. Virat Kohli (5 off 29) could never control his urge to play the cover drive again and was caught at first slip after Mitchell Starc pushed one across with the angle

30 December,2024 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK