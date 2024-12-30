-
The women’s team has been under training to maintain 25kV & 110kV equipment at Mahalaxmi Traction power Sub Station for the last one month, today it has been deployed to work independently by following all safety measures
Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has revealed that she was diagnosed with blood clot in her brain during the eighth month of her pregnancy. She welcomed her fourth child today30 December,2024 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear failed to deploy30 December,2024 11:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Measures are being taken to facilitate convenience for visitors in terms of travel, infrastructure, health, security, sustainability, etc.30 December,2024 11:50 AM IST | Prayagraj | mid-day online correspondent
Chasing a target of 340 runs in the IND vs AUS 4th Test, Team India's innings was wrapped up for 155 runs in 79.1 overs. Virat Kohli (5 off 29) could never control his urge to play the cover drive again and was caught at first slip after Mitchell Starc pushed one across with the angle30 December,2024 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
