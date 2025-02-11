Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
Maharashtra HSC exams: Mumbai records no copying case

A total number of 42 cases were reported across Maharashtra, the officials said

Ent Top Stories: Rs 5L reward for BeerBiceps’ tongue; Arijit-Ed's scooter ride

11 February,2025 05:44 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Kareena Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, Rasha Thadani & others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

11 February,2025 06:59 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Pakistani currency note found in Pune housing society near NDA, probe underway

A Pakistani Rs 20 note was found in a housing society in Pune’s Bhukum area, located 18 km from the National Defence Academy (NDA). Authorities have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and assessing potential security concerns.

11 February,2025 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Tamil Nadu celebrates 'Thaipoosam' with religious fervour

The practices included carrying Kavadi -- a palanquin-like wooden frame -- on their shoulders, taking milk pots to temples, and piercing spear or skewer-like 'Alagu' on their cheek, tongue, hands or chest

11 February,2025 06:10 PM IST | Chennai | PTI
Sports News
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's form in focus as India eye clean-sweep vs ENG

Ahead of the third ODI match against England, Team India will expect a huge knock from their stalwart batsman Virat Kohli. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

11 February,2025 03:08 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


