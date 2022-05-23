In Focus
-
Mumbai
'I took loan from an app and the goons came calling'23 May,2022 07:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan mid-day’s Samiullah Khan picked up a small loan from a mobile lending app to experience first hand how the racket works and the harassment for recovery happens
-
-
-
mid-day’s Samiullah Khan picked up a small loan from a mobile lending app to experience first hand how the racket works and the harassment for recovery happens
Karan and Tejasswi are the most loved couples post their stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Their fans call them TejRan and the duo keep posting their reels on social media23 May,2022 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The list of victims of conman ex-cricketer Mrinank keeps getting longer; latest: Pant who lost Rs 1.63 crore23 May,2022 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Kim Kardashian was criticised after admitting to have lost 16 pounds in three weeks through extreme dieting to fit into a MET gala gown. Experts break down how crash diets impact our bodies and relationship with food23 May,2022 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Dhawan has now a total of 701 IPL fours to his name. He is followed by David Warner and Virat Kohli, with 577 and 576 fours, respectively23 May,2022 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI