Mumbaikars will get warnings on floods this monsoon
Rishabh Pant too gets caught up in con cricketers's googly
Those hit hard by my Hindutva laid the Ayodhya trap, says Raj Thackeray
Amid Gyanvapi row, MNS claims 2 dargahs in Pune built on temple land
Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight operations affected

'I took loan from an app and the goons came calling'
mid-day’s Samiullah Khan picked up a small loan from a mobile lending app to experience first hand how the racket works and the harassment for recovery happens

Navjot Singh Sidhu taken to hospital for medical check-up
SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's transformation from football player to diva
Karan Kundrra says Tejasswi Prakash is delaying their wedding

Karan and Tejasswi are the most loved couples post their stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Their fans call them TejRan and the duo keep posting their reels on social media

23 May,2022 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Rishabh Pant too gets caught up in con cricketer's googly

The list of victims of conman ex-cricketer Mrinank keeps getting longer; latest: Pant who lost Rs 1.63 crore

23 May,2022 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
The cost of crash diets: Nutritionists explain why extreme diets do not work

Kim Kardashian was criticised after admitting to have lost 16 pounds in three weeks through extreme dieting to fit into a MET gala gown. Experts break down how crash diets impact our bodies and relationship with food

23 May,2022 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Shikhar Dhawan becomes first player to hit 700 fours in IPL

Dhawan has now a total of 701 IPL fours to his name. He is followed by David Warner and Virat Kohli, with 577 and 576 fours, respectively

23 May,2022 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI

