Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

In Focus

After helping BMC during Covid, Community Health Volunteers now beg on streets
Mumbai

After helping BMC with almost every key health project including Covid management, hundreds of Community Health Volunteers have been left to fend for themselves post-retirement

Earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur
Friendly ghost learns another language
Entertainment News
Women's Equality Day

EXCLUSIVE! Equality doesn’t happen in one day, says Kaveri Priyam

After having done some of the memorable roles in TV shows like ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ and ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’, the extremely soft-spoken Kaveri Priyam has definitely given the audiences reasons to get hooked into these shows

26 August,2022 07:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Satish Sundaresan
News
SC directs listing of pleas on parties promising freebies before 3-judge bench

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration

26 August,2022 11:25 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Break the code: Here’s how you can sport your formal attire in style

Premium

Work from office is now a compulsion for most of us and getting back into not-so-exciting formals every day may be a mood spoiler. If you do not mind adding some pop, style and colour to your office attire with your casual apparels, here are some expert tips for you

26 August,2022 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
International Dog Day: Athletes with their favourite Furry Friends

On the occasion of International Dog Day, we take a look at some of the sports stars from across the globe who like to spend time with their favourite 'best friend'! From the likes of Leo Messi to Virat Kohli, every top athlete has his/her own pet. Let's take a look some of th international dog day images from the athletes themselves. Photo courtesy/Instagram and Twitter

26 August,2022 11:23 AM IST

