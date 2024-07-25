Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

IMD says Mumbai, MMR to see moderate to heavy rainfall today

The island city recorded 44 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 90 mm and western Mumbai 89 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

In Pics: Kashmir calling! Check out moments from Sara Ali Khan's vacation

In Pics: Kashmir calling! Check out moments from Sara Ali Khan's vacation

25 July,2024 11:23 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
JLo thanks fans for birthday wishes after celebrating sans Ben Affleck

JLo thanks fans for birthday wishes after celebrating sans Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wrote, "I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed."

25 July,2024 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
IMD issues Yellow alert for Mumbai, Orange for MMR, Red for Palghar

IMD issues Yellow alert for Mumbai, Orange for MMR, Red for Palghar

IMD says residents should be ready for significant rainfall that could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions

25 July,2024 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
The monsoonal blues: Navigating mental health in the season of rain

Mid-Day Premium The monsoonal blues: Navigating mental health in the season of rain

Mental health expert delves into the impact of monsoons on our mental health, and seasonal affective disorder, and shares advice on how to take better care of your mental well-being

25 July,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
It’s day won for Bosco boys

It’s day won for Bosco boys

Matunga lads begin under-16 inter-school title defence with hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bombay Scottish

25 July,2024 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK