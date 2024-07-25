-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
The island city recorded 44 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 90 mm and western Mumbai 89 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.
Jennifer Lopez wrote, "I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed."25 July,2024 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai
IMD says residents should be ready for significant rainfall that could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions25 July,2024 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Mental health expert delves into the impact of monsoons on our mental health, and seasonal affective disorder, and shares advice on how to take better care of your mental well-being25 July,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Matunga lads begin under-16 inter-school title defence with hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bombay Scottish25 July,2024 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT