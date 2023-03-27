Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
Congress-Shiv Sena have different views on Savarkar: Nana Patole

Nana Patole further said that considering the political situation in the country, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have come together through a common minimum programme for a big battle

Voice of 'Bigg Boss' Vijay Vikram Singh: I was an alcoholic for 7 years

27 March,2023 05:56 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month

These messengers will ensure public loos are clean and that garbage is collected daily

27 March,2023 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Mumbai
Salman Khan threat: Man held from Rajasthan sent to police custody till April 3
Salman Khan threat: Man held from Rajasthan sent to police custody till April 3

Salman Khan was allegedly threatened via an email that was received at his office on March 23. An FIR was registered at the Bandra Police Station following a complaint in the matter, Mumbai Police sources said

27 March,2023 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
Mango payasam? Innovative desserts you can make with the fruit

The summer is here and with it comes different varieties of mangoes that one can enjoy at all times. Now, mango lovers relish the fruit in many ways but there is always room for experiments. Why opt for a juice, when you can not only make a smoothie bowl but also payasam out of it

27 March,2023 06:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Watch: MS Dhoni spray paints seats at Chepauk ahead of IPL 2023 opener

Defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will look to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

27 March,2023 05:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

