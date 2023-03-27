- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Nana Patole further said that considering the political situation in the country, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have come together through a common minimum programme for a big battle
These messengers will ensure public loos are clean and that garbage is collected daily27 March,2023 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Salman Khan was allegedly threatened via an email that was received at his office on March 23. An FIR was registered at the Bandra Police Station following a complaint in the matter, Mumbai Police sources said27 March,2023 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
The summer is here and with it comes different varieties of mangoes that one can enjoy at all times. Now, mango lovers relish the fruit in many ways but there is always room for experiments. Why opt for a juice, when you can not only make a smoothie bowl but also payasam out of it27 March,2023 06:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will look to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad27 March,2023 05:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT