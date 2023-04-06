Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
Police find resident of Bandra Reclamation area was behind the drag racing on the highway and are looking for him; his accomplice is already behind bars

First Pics! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover introduce their daughter Devi

06 April,2023 09:14 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
After Ayan Mukerji takes over War 2, Siddharth Anand to direct Tiger vs Pathaan

Tiger vs Pathaan will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema -- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

06 April,2023 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Pune: Man kills sister-in-law and her two kids, sets bodies afire

The incident took place in Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening, they said, adding the accused was apparently miffed over his 25-year-old sister-in-law's alleged affairs with other men

06 April,2023 09:00 AM IST | Pune | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium The nervous system and mental health

Pratyakshaa Tewari, a therapist at The Mood Space, outlines the relationship between your mental health and nervous system, and shares effective tips on how to cope with nervous system dysregulation

06 April,2023 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
RCB vs KKR: Depleted Knights fancy chances against stern Bangalore challenge

Depleted KKR need top-order to fire in unison at home against in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight

06 April,2023 07:32 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

