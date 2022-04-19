° °
Tuesday, 19 April, 2022

Mumbai: Naigaon road overbridge finally completed after delay of 8 yrs, but awaits minister for inauguration
Mumbai: BMC says no plan to make masks mandatory again, but experts advise people to opt for it
Maharashtra: Fresh rules on loudspeakers at religious places soon
Madhya Pradesh communal clash: Week on, missing man’s body found; kin cry foul
Power shortage in Maharashtra artificial: BJP
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police arrest five people of same family
BJP, associates trying to create 'communal situation' in country: Sharad Pawar

Naigaon flyover completed after delay of 8 yrs, but awaits neta for inauguration
Govt yet to pick a minister for inauguration of the bridge, which locals say will significantly reduce their travel time from three hours to 30 minutes

Sanjay Raut alleges motive of electoral gains behind Jahangirpuri violence

Debina Bonnerjee celebrates 35th birthday with newborn baby girl Lianna & family

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how much she earned with her first pay cheque
In an Instagram QnA, Samantha shared that she charged Rs 500 as a hostess for a conference in a hotel

19 April,2022 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed

The breach has been reported on certain WhatsApp groups, the defence sources told

19 April,2022 01:04 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Mumbai chefs share how raw mangoes are ripe for culinary experiments

While raw mango pickles and juices are eternal favourites, there is a lot more that can be done with the fruit. Five city chefs share easy ways to turn unripe mangoes into curries, ceviche, salads and chutneys

19 April,2022 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Must-see photos of KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty and his cricket buddies!

Indian batsman and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul celebrated his birthday on April 18. Besides being a stellar batsman, Rahul is also an active person on Instagram and often shares photos with his dear ones. We move away from the cricket field, to showcase some fun pictures of KL Rahul along with his family and friends during vacations and lunch outings. (Pics Courtesy/ KL Rahul Instagram)

19 April,2022 09:55 AM IST

