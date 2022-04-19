5+
Govt yet to pick a minister for inauguration of the bridge, which locals say will significantly reduce their travel time from three hours to 30 minutes
In an Instagram QnA, Samantha shared that she charged Rs 500 as a hostess for a conference in a hotel19 April,2022 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
The breach has been reported on certain WhatsApp groups, the defence sources told19 April,2022 01:04 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
While raw mango pickles and juices are eternal favourites, there is a lot more that can be done with the fruit. Five city chefs share easy ways to turn unripe mangoes into curries, ceviche, salads and chutneys19 April,2022 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Indian batsman and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul celebrated his birthday on April 18. Besides being a stellar batsman, Rahul is also an active person on Instagram and often shares photos with his dear ones. We move away from the cricket field, to showcase some fun pictures of KL Rahul along with his family and friends during vacations and lunch outings. (Pics Courtesy/ KL Rahul Instagram)19 April,2022 09:55 AM IST