Breaking News
How did CCTV footage from day of Aryan Khan’s arrest go missing?
Mumbai: 12-man gang behind Rs 25-cr like-and-earn scam arrested
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde assures Gokhale Road bridge will open by October
Mumbai: Labourer dies at site of Uddhav Thackeray’s new house
Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Rs 2000 note withdrawn: Country can't afford such decisions, says Raj Thackeray

Talking to reporters Maharashtra's Nashik, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that the note ban decision should have been taken in consultation with experts

Vicky talks about missing Katrina at the promotional event of his next

Vicky talks about missing Katrina at the promotional event of his next

20 May,2023 04:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Cannes 2023: Surveen Chawla makes her way to the film festival

Cannes 2023: Surveen Chawla makes her way to the film festival

Actress Surveen Chawla is heading to Cannes 2023, to make her debut on the red carpet at the prestigious global event

20 May,2023 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier

Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier

In contrast, the areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander Virar-Vasai witnessed a rise in numbers during January and April 2023

20 May,2023 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
8 effective tips to keep your bedroom cooler during the summer season

8 effective tips to keep your bedroom cooler during the summer season

A mattress with cool gel foam is designed to regulate your body temperature by drawing heat away from your body. The gel-infused foam helps to dissipate heat, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. This can be a great investment if you live in a hot climate or if you experience night sweats

20 May,2023 04:14 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth passes away

Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth passes away

The middle-order batter played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain during the 1965-66 Ashes series against England when regular skipper Bob Simpson was absent

20 May,2023 01:21 PM IST | Sydney | AFP

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK