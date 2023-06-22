Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
Critically endangered Indochinese leopard now functionally extinct in Cambodia

Scientists are now issuing a grave warning of the Indochinese leopard’s impending extinction from the planet

Throwback Thursday: When Amrish Puri went bald for 'Indiana Jones' Throwback Thursday

22 June,2023 01:13 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
'Neeyat' trailer: Vidya Balan investigates murder mystery

Neeyat Trailer: The murder mystery features an ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan along with Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi

22 June,2023 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
MEA requests Maha govt for consent to take control of Ambedkar house in London

The Centre has requested the Maharashtra government for its consent to hand over the control of Dr B R Ambedkar's house in London to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an official said on Thursday

22 June,2023 12:49 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Indulge in these unique activities in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

22 June,2023 12:05 PM IST | Editor
Sports News
Satwiksairaj-Chirag eye No. 1 rank

Indonesia Open champs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty confident of becoming world’s best; grateful to coach Mathias Boe for improved defence

22 June,2023 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Sundari Iyer

