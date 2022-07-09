In Focus
Mumbai
Man tears up passport pages to hide Maldives trip from wife, ends up in prison09 July,2022 07:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan The engineer was handed over to the Sahar police on Thursday after immigration authorities found that some pages from his passport were missing after his return from the Maldives and he was unable to give a satisfactory reply to them
Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, also took to social media to dismiss rumours that the actor had suffered a heart attack.09 July,2022 01:38 PM IST | Chennai | ANI
Searches for the missing people continued without break after flash flood and landslides rummaged through tents and community kitchens on Friday afternoon09 July,2022 12:09 PM IST | Srinagar | PTI
As Mumbaikars get used to a post-Covid-19 world, the Muslim community in the city are celebrating the festival with religious fervour and solemnity. While they find warmth in family, others come together to enjoy a small feast with family and friends – something that they haven’t been able to do much in the last two years09 July,2022 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Tim David has lit up the domestic cricket scene all over the world with his incredible power hitting but is yet to make his international debut09 July,2022 11:23 AM IST | Melbourne | IANS