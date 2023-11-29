Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
City News

In Focus

Thane: Unidentified man's body found in well; police begin probe

An unidentified man was discovered deceased in a well within Thane city, on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by civic officials.

Ent Top Stories: Salman Khan's security reviewed amid death threat

Ent Top Stories: Salman Khan's security reviewed amid death threat

28 November,2023 07:49 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Ayushmann Khurrana leaves fan gushing over him as he grooves to 'Moye Moye'

Ayushmann Khurrana leaves fan gushing over him as he grooves to 'Moye Moye'

After the ‘Just like a Wow’ as ‘Moye Moye’ goes viral on the internet, Ayushmann took no time and joined the viral trend

29 November,2023 06:01 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Maharashtra: 141 HIV testing centres in state facing closure

Maharashtra: 141 HIV testing centres in state facing closure

State’s AIDS control society seeks to rationalise non-performing centres with low footfalls; health officials worried this may be part of central govt’s larger plan to close NACO, shift HIV control to state governments

29 November,2023 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Eshan Kalyanikar
Lifestyle News
Mumbai chefs dive into how pears can be used this festive season

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai chefs dive into how pears can be used this festive season

With the winter season here, pears are available in abundance and there is a lot to explore especially because many will be planning menus for Christmas and New Year. Mumbai chefs delve into why pears are so versatile and we should move beyond eating them raw

29 November,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rahul Dravid to continue as Team India head coach, but tenure yet to be decided

Rahul Dravid to continue as Team India head coach, but tenure yet to be decided

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Dravid will have "full backing" of the board, moving forward in his endeavour to win the ICC Trophy

29 November,2023 04:25 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK