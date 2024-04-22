-
According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking
‘Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny.22 April,2024 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
RTI activist says report on acquisition, where Reliance Infra’s stake in Metro Line 1 is valued at Rs 4K crore, isn’t being made public22 April,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Mumbaikars are trying their best to keep themselves cool during this blazing heat, but the risk of heat-induced ailments cannot be ignored. Mid-day.com dialled city health experts to seek guidance on how citizens can protect themselves from heatstrokes22 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
The dynamics of power and privilege inherent in the IPL ecosystem perpetuate a culture of ‘objectification’, where the female body appears no less than a commodity to be consumed at will22 April,2024 02:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
