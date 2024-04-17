Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC notice to Metro contractors over property tax default
Mumbai: ‘Hawkers just a source of income for you!’
Salman Khan house firing case: Did gunmen want police to find them?
Mumbai: Film industry worker kills himself 20 days after brother’s suicide
Mumbai: Peek into swanky news Breach Candy Hospital wing
Salman Khan house firing case: Did gunmen want police to find them?

Motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire at Salman Khan’s Bandra residence seem to have deliberately left solid clues for the police to follow the crumb trail right up to their homes 850 km away in Bhuj

Parineeti Chopra reveals the ONE complaint she has from her husband Raghav

17 April,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
12th fail: Vikrant Massey starrer to release in over 20,000 screens in China

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey has revealed that the movie is scheduled to be released in China on over 20,000 screens

17 April,2024 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Lok Sabha elections 2024

All signs point to repeat of 2019 sweep. BJP has zero chances: Shashi Tharoor

Three-time Thiruvananthapuram MP says he doesn’t see saffron party getting any significant votes from minorities

17 April,2024 07:28 AM IST | Thiruvananthapuram | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
What is Mumbai bidding for at this ancient relic auction?

Mid-Day Premium What is Mumbai bidding for at this ancient relic auction?

Todywalla auction in town will witness bidders compete for relics dating back to the 11thcentury AD. Up for grabs are items spanning Indian classical paintings, narrative textiles, icons, sculptures and Indian silver works

16 April,2024 10:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
‘Nowhere to hide’

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reveals what happens to a side when it is down on confidence, after Bangalore franchise suffer fifth consecutive loss; Sunrisers cock-a-hoop

17 April,2024 08:01 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

