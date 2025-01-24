-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
A 24-year-old accused booked under MCOCA and wanted for theft and chain-snatching cases has been arrested in Thane district. The police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 2.65 lakh, including a motorcycle, from the habitual offender.
The Karnataka State Government named Kichcha Sudeep Best Actor for his role in the 2019 film Paliwaan. However, the actor refused to accept the honour24 January,2025 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Senior citizen was staying alone with her family living nearby; CCTV camera was installed in the house. According to family members, the elderly woman suffers from dementia and memory loss. According to police, on the afternoon of January 8, an unknown man entered her home while she was asleep, sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene24 January,2025 06:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Among patients of child-bearing age, the crucial topic of whether cervical cancer impacts fertility frequently comes up24 January,2025 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The newly-formed Board replaces the MCC World Cricket Committee, which was established in 2006 and had its final meeting at Lord’s last year. The next edition of MCC’s World Cricket Connects symposium, whose inaugural edition was in July 2024, will be held at Lord’s on June 7 and 8 ahead of the 2025 ICC WTC Final between South Africa and Australia24 January,2025 10:50 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT