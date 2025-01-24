Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
Wanted criminal booked under MCOCA arrested in Thane

A 24-year-old accused booked under MCOCA and wanted for theft and chain-snatching cases has been arrested in Thane district. The police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 2.65 lakh, including a motorcycle, from the habitual offender.

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on doing podcast with Elvish Yadav Exclusive

24 January,2025 11:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Kichcha Sudeep says no to Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor

The Karnataka State Government named Kichcha Sudeep Best Actor for his role in the 2019 film Paliwaan. However, the actor refused to accept the honour

24 January,2025 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 20-year-old arrested for raping 75-year-old woman in Goregaon

Senior citizen was staying alone with her family living nearby; CCTV camera was installed in the house. According to family members, the elderly woman suffers from dementia and memory loss. According to police, on the afternoon of January 8, an unknown man entered her home while she was asleep, sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene

24 January,2025 06:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Does cervical cancer affect fertility among women?

Among patients of child-bearing age, the crucial topic of whether cervical cancer impacts fertility frequently comes up

24 January,2025 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Jay and Ganguly join newly-formed MCC’s World Cricket Connects Advisory Board

The newly-formed Board replaces the MCC World Cricket Committee, which was established in 2006 and had its final meeting at Lord’s last year. The next edition of MCC’s World Cricket Connects symposium, whose inaugural edition was in July 2024, will be held at Lord’s on June 7 and 8 ahead of the 2025 ICC WTC Final between South Africa and Australia

24 January,2025 10:50 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS

