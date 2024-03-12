-
A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son and nephew who dumped his dead body in a forest in Maharashtra's Palghar
Thalapathy Vijay has slammed the announcement of CAA implementation by the Modi government. In an official statement, he urged the TN government to not implement the law in the state12 March,2024 06:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Uddhav Thackeray has claimed that the BJP wants to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 to change the Constitution, after which there would be no elections in the country12 March,2024 06:06 PM IST | Yavatmal | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai is home to a large number of farsan shops making farsan an intrinsic part of the city’s food culture. Mumbaikars are known to start and end their day eating farsan items. We spoke to some of the city’s iconic farsan shops to explore Mumbaikars love for this Indian cuisine12 March,2024 05:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
A lacklustre Royal Challengers Bangalore side faces a do-or-die contest with reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in New Delhi12 March,2024 08:10 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
