Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
Mumbai weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' for today

Mumbai weather update: From July 8-10, Mumbai is likely to see moderate rainfall, said IMD

Shahid Kapoor reveals dad Pankaj Kapur came up with the title 'Jab We Met'

07 July,2023 11:53 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor gets help from paparazzi to surprise mother Neetu Kapoor; watch 

Ahead of Neetu Kapoor's birthday, Ranbir Kapoor headed to London to surprise her. He also got some help from the paparazzi to keep his surprise under wraps

07 July,2023 12:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maharashtra: Tribal woman gangraped in Satara; one held

The Faltan police in Satara are in the process of registering an offence and have taken the main accused into custody for the crime that took place last month

07 July,2023 01:51 PM IST | Palghar | PTI
Lifestyle News
Indulge in creamy hot chocolate during monsoon at these Mumbai cafes in Dadar

Mumbai monsoon is synonymous with gulping down mugs of soul-satisfying hot chocolate. If you are looking to enjoy the rain by sipping on hot chocolates, head to these 5 cafes in Dadar

07 July,2023 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Birthday wishes flow for MS Dhoni as he celebrates turning 42

During his playing days, July 7 every year would be a happening day for Indian cricket as the cricket fraternity would rise as one to wish MS Dhoni on his birthday

07 July,2023 11:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

