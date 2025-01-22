Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
Maharashtra: Man held with Rs 5 crore ambergris in Thane

Acting on a tip, a crime unit team maintained a vigil in the Rabodi area on Monday and apprehended the 53-year-old man on the basis of suspicion, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad said

22 January,2025 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Former actor and Miss India Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her birthday today. She left the entertainment arena to focus on her family. Namrata is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and shares kids Sitara and Gautham. Check out their adorable pictures

22 January,2025 12:37 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Victims say they were forced to make fraudulent and scam calls to individuals; some members of syndicate were Indian. They have urged Indian authorities to help others still stranded in Laos, where they are being subjected to torturous exploitation, including slavery, sexual harassment, and other abuses

22 January,2025 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Aishwarya Iyer
Lifestyle News
After intensive care and treatment, the patient made a remarkable recovery, being weaned off ventilator support, and her organ functions gradually returned to normal

22 January,2025 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"My relationship with Hardik is great": Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Rather than think too much about the next World T20, SKY wants the players to enjoy the journey to it. “One series at a time,” he reminded

22 January,2025 07:18 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

