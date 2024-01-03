Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
shot-button
Happy New Year

In Focus

Mumbai: BMC raised just 20 per cent property tax in 2023

A 10-month delay in issuing bills last year wiped out crores from BMC’s earnings, pushing it to desperate measures

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Mumbai with Gauri Khan, AbRam after ringing in 2024

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Mumbai with Gauri Khan, AbRam after ringing in 2024

03 January,2024 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
BLACKPINK's Jisoo to join her brother's company 'BIOMOM' for solo activities?

BLACKPINK's Jisoo to join her brother's company 'BIOMOM' for solo activities?

New reports have arrived on Jisoo's birthday that have taken the BLINKS for a ride. In new news, K-media reported that Jisoo of BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to manage her solo activities with her older brother's company, 'BIOMOM'

03 January,2024 09:29 AM IST | Seoul
Mumbai
Mumbai: Many schools declare leave

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai: Many schools declare leave

Some schools delay reopening, while others declare holiday today for primary, pre-primary students

03 January,2024 01:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Adarsh Gourav spills the beans on crafting his new look for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Mid-Day Premium Adarsh Gourav spills the beans on crafting his new look for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In an exclusive conversation with Midday, Adarsh Gourav from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, opens up about his gruelling training regime, the challenges he faced and what kept him motivated while building the physique for the character Neil Periera

03 January,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
'Cape' of hope!

'Cape' of hope!

While Rohit Sharma & Co eye crucial World Test C’ship points in final Test starting at Cape Town today, they can also become only the second Indian team since Dhoni’s band in 2010-11 to leave SA shores with a split series

03 January,2024 07:02 AM IST | Cape Town | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK