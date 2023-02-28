Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

In Focus

Mumbai: They’ve sneakily moved a whole metro station, say Bandra residents

Furore among Bandra-SV Road residents after they stumble upon the fact that a station originally meant to be near National College has been moved up to the busy tri-junction area near the HP pump

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Review: A cringe affair at best

 28 February,2023 08:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Letty Mariam Abraham
Entertainment News
Ayushmann Khurrana to jazz up the jagrata for his next

As Ayushmann gears up to shoot a devotional song for Dream Girl 2, sources say producer Ekta has reimagined it as a lavish number to lure big-screen audience

28 February,2023 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
News
Excise policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia who is presently in CBI's custody, and agreed to hear the plea today itself at 3.50 PM

28 February,2023 11:21 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
How to help your children prepare for exams, and cope with anxiety and stress

Premium

Exam season can be anxiety-inducing for children, as well as parents. We asked a parenting coach, and a mental health expert to outline the causes, and share tips that will aid preparation, and keep stress at bay

28 February,2023 09:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul issue: You’ll get flak if you don’t score in India

Premium

It will be difficult for KL Rahul to avoid scathing criticism for his protracted poor run because of the enormous expectations attached with the job, especially when past cricketers have set high standards, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has said

28 February,2023 07:13 AM IST | Kolkata | PTI

