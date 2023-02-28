- Mumbai
Furore among Bandra-SV Road residents after they stumble upon the fact that a station originally meant to be near National College has been moved up to the busy tri-junction area near the HP pump
As Ayushmann gears up to shoot a devotional song for Dream Girl 2, sources say producer Ekta has reimagined it as a lavish number to lure big-screen audience28 February,2023 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia who is presently in CBI's custody, and agreed to hear the plea today itself at 3.50 PM28 February,2023 11:21 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Exam season can be anxiety-inducing for children, as well as parents. We asked a parenting coach, and a mental health expert to outline the causes, and share tips that will aid preparation, and keep stress at bay28 February,2023 09:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
It will be difficult for KL Rahul to avoid scathing criticism for his protracted poor run because of the enormous expectations attached with the job, especially when past cricketers have set high standards, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has said28 February,2023 07:13 AM IST | Kolkata | PTI
