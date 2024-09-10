-
The Audi car owned by Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth area here in the early hours of Monday, after which Hawre and one more occupant - Ronit Chittamwar - were apprehended by police
Sohail Khan seems to have found love once again. The actor who got divorced from Seema Sajdeh two years ago was spotted with a mystery woman on Monday night10 September,2024 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The authorities said that traffic controllers and MSRTC officials are on the site to handle the situation.10 September,2024 11:51 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Set to take place on March 8 - 9 in 2025, the music festival will see EDM powerhouse Zedd and the unstoppable John Summit will be dropping beats, along with Nothing But Thieves performing rock10 September,2024 10:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Following Bangladesh's historic series sweep against Pakistan, Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on the "Bengal Tigers" by saying it is not easy to defeat Pakistan at their home, but still gave India an edge over Bangladesh10 September,2024 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
