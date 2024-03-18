Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Investment consultant flees with over Rs 200 cr after duping hundreds

Oshiwara residents file complaints, say more than 400 people have been duped

Javed Akhtar blames alcoholism for divorce with Honey Irani

Javed Akhtar blames alcoholism for divorce with Honey Irani

18 March,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vijay Varma offers to hold Tamannaah Bhatia's purse in viral video

Vijay Varma offers to hold Tamannaah Bhatia's purse in viral video

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attended 'Ul Jalool Ishq' wrap-up party at Manish Malhotra's residence.

18 March,2024 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Actor seeks justice for murdered society dog

Mumbai: Actor seeks justice for murdered society dog

Suspected accused was seen leaving the society premises with a stick in his hand

18 March,2024 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Saandal to Falafel: Whip up 5 new iftar dishes with this Ramadan recipe guide

Mid-Day Premium Saandal to Falafel: Whip up 5 new iftar dishes with this Ramadan recipe guide

Mumbai chefs share novel iftar delights that are easy to prepare, nutritious, flavourful and don’t tire you out in the kitchen. On the spread are Palestinian Sambousek, Falafel, veg. Kibbeh and more

18 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Sheroes who dared to dream!

Mid-Day Premium Sheroes who dared to dream!

It was the ease with which the runs flowed and the calm manner in which they were accumulated by RCB women that caught most attention

18 March,2024 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK