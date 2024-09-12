-
To clear the extra rush of passengers amid Ganpati immersion, Western Railway will run four pairs of extra special local trains in the intervening night of 17th/18th September, between Churchgate and Virar in Mumbai
The 2024 VMAs were full of surprises! Taylor Swift dominated the show with her 7 wins, but Katy Perry also stole the spotlight with her unexpected onstage moment. See all the highlights from the night in photos.12 September,2024 03:24 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Potholes emerge on the new bridge overnight after a bout of heavy rain, making it dangerous12 September,2024 02:46 PM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Some stalls may have been missing occupants but that didn't deter other stall owners from making up and enjoying the festival in its full festive fervour. Till now, it has not only seen youngsters but also children and the elderly come with their family09 September,2024 10:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, he made his teammates believe in their abilities to win overseas. Under his leadership, Team India became first Asian side to register a Test series win on Australian soil. Despite his absence, India, under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, overcame injuries and lack of key players to secure another historic 2-1 series win12 September,2024 05:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
