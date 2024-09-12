Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
WR to run special Ganpati immersion trains on Sept 17-18
Ganpati Specials

To clear the extra rush of passengers amid Ganpati immersion, Western Railway will run four pairs of extra special local trains in the intervening night of 17th/18th September, between Churchgate and Virar in Mumbai

‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actor Rajesh Puri escapes getting kidnapped in Delhi

12 September,2024 03:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
In Pics: Taylor Swift to Katy Perry, top 12 viral moments from MTV VMAs 2024

The 2024 VMAs were full of surprises! Taylor Swift dominated the show with her 7 wins, but Katy Perry also stole the spotlight with her unexpected onstage moment. See all the highlights from the night in photos.

12 September,2024 03:24 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai: New Akurli Bridge faces pothole woes hours after opening

Potholes emerge on the new bridge overnight after a bout of heavy rain, making it dangerous

12 September,2024 02:46 PM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Mumbaikars, devotees throng Bandra Fair in large numbers near Mount Mary

Some stalls may have been missing occupants but that didn't deter other stall owners from making up and enjoying the festival in its full festive fervour. Till now, it has not only seen youngsters but also children and the elderly come with their family

09 September,2024 10:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Ricky Ponting praises Virat Kohli for revolutionizing Test Cricket in India

Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, he made his teammates believe in their abilities to win overseas. Under his leadership, Team India became first Asian side to register a Test series win on Australian soil. Despite his absence, India, under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, overcame injuries and lack of key players to secure another historic 2-1 series win

12 September,2024 05:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


