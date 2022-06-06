×
Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter

In Focus

Wadala brothers kill mother for performing ‘black magic’
Mumbai Crime

The elder brother claimed their mother was stopping them from progressing and marrying his lover; he has been nabbed along with his minor brother and girlfriend

OIC's remarks on Prophet controversy 'unwarranted' and 'narrow-minded': Centre

Sunil Dutt's most candid photos from his younger days and lesser-known facts

Entertainment News
Malaika Arora captivates in 'Turkish style' vacation pictures
Fitness guru Malaika could be seen donning a strappy, tropical, blue floral dress coupled with a simple gold-tinged pendant and a chic black cap. Her choice of bold red lipstick, made Malaika look captivating

06 June,2022 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
PM Modi launches new series of 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 rupee coins with AKAM design

These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country, Modi said

06 June,2022 11:56 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

If you are all puzzled about what to wear and how to style your outfits during the monsoon, especially at a time when work-from-office is back on track, here are some tips from fashion experts on wardrobe essentials

06 June,2022 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
David Warner, Steve Smith included in Australia side for first T20I vs Sri Lanka

Skipper Aaron Finch will open the batting alongside left-hander David Warner, while Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis will make up a strong top six for the reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions

06 June,2022 12:39 PM IST | Colombo | IANS

