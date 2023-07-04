Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
How an open, 6-lane highway got flooded
After Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway flooded in last week's rain, causing 12-kilometre-long traffic jams, NHAI says there are over 300 encroachments like dhaba, resorts, etc, which have clogged a culvert set up to drain rainwater

Genelia D'Souza : Imran was initially comfortable with another actress in JTYJN

04 July,2023 08:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer 'Barbie' banned in Vietnam

'Barbie' isn't the first film to face problems with its release in Vietnam over the 'nine-dash line' dispute

04 July,2023 09:06 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai: NIA busts ISIS module in Maharashtra; 4 held

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a major breakthrough today as it dismantled an ISIS module operating in Maharashtra

03 July,2023 09:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Tourette's Syndrome: What you need to know about the neurological condition

Recently, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was unable to complete his set at Glastonbury Festival as he lost his voice. A few days later, the singer said he was taking time off to adjust to the impact of Tourette's Syndrome on him mentally and physically. Experts delve into the neurological condition and how it affects people

04 July,2023 09:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Neeraj Chopra Hungary for gold!

Neeraj Chopra Hungary for gold!

India's javelin superstar Chopra sets his sights on next month's World C'ships in Budapest for the one yellow metal that's missing from his trophy cabinet

04 July,2023 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

