Breaking News
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: Police to identify victims using DNA comparison
We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant
Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months
Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

BREAKING: NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai earlier in the day

Video of Parineeti, Raghav washing utensils at Golden Temple go viral

Video of Parineeti, Raghav washing utensils at Golden Temple go viral

02 July,2023 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
First pics: Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape get married in Germany

First pics: Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape get married in Germany

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape are now married! The couple got married in a German church

02 July,2023 02:40 PM IST | Germany | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
3 days after boy fell into swollen nullah body found floating in Mumbra creek
Thane

3 days after boy fell into swollen nullah body found floating in Mumbra creek

The boy fell into the nullah on June 28 night amid a heavy downpour

02 July,2023 12:59 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Butter Chicken Biryani to Andhra Mutton Biryani: Mumbai chefs share fun recipes

Butter Chicken Biryani to Andhra Mutton Biryani: Mumbai chefs share fun recipes

It is hard for most people to say no to biryani and that’s simply because of the unique flavours that each preparation has. Luckily, India boasts of many. Mid-day Online spoke to city chefs to share recipes of biryani they love, and they not only have classics but also innovative variations

02 July,2023 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
‘Like a Ninja, he’s everywhere’: Coach Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

‘Like a Ninja, he’s everywhere’: Coach Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Coach Goran Ivanisevic compares Novak Djokovic to an ancient Japanese martial arts practitioner as Serb eyes eighth Wimbledon title which will be his 24th Slam crown

02 July,2023 08:08 AM IST | London | AFP

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK