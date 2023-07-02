- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai earlier in the day
Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape are now married! The couple got married in a German church02 July,2023 02:40 PM IST | Germany | mid-day online correspondent
The boy fell into the nullah on June 28 night amid a heavy downpour02 July,2023 12:59 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
It is hard for most people to say no to biryani and that’s simply because of the unique flavours that each preparation has. Luckily, India boasts of many. Mid-day Online spoke to city chefs to share recipes of biryani they love, and they not only have classics but also innovative variations02 July,2023 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Coach Goran Ivanisevic compares Novak Djokovic to an ancient Japanese martial arts practitioner as Serb eyes eighth Wimbledon title which will be his 24th Slam crown02 July,2023 08:08 AM IST | London | AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT