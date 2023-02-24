- Mumbai
The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena's Beed district unit chief on Thursday, an official said
After Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Neha Dhupia, Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif gave a shout-out to Rani Mukerji on her Instagram story24 February,2023 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The UN Secretary-General said that the one-year mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine stands as a grim milestone -- for the people of Ukraine and for the international community24 February,2023 12:59 PM IST | New York | ANI
Recently, a UK man, who was forced to quit his job for being ‘bald’, won Rs 70 lakh in damages after he sued his firm for workplace discrimination. While it ended in favour of the man, it brings to light a much larger issue of bald-shaming that many men face daily but goes unnoticed as a ‘casual remark’24 February,2023 01:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Australia put on an authoritative show at the Newlands Cricket Stadium on Thursday as they crushed India by 5 runs to book their seats in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 202324 February,2023 11:31 AM IST | Cape Town | mid-day online correspondent
