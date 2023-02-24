Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

Another FIR filed against Sanjay Raut over allegation against CM Shinde's son
Beed

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena's Beed district unit chief on Thursday, an official said

Looking back at strong female characters from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's world

 24 February,2023 01:20 PM IST
Entertainment News
Katrina Kaif shares trailer of 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' on her IG story

After Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Neha Dhupia, Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif gave a shout-out to Rani Mukerji on her Instagram story

24 February,2023 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
War is not the solution, war is the problem: UN chief on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The UN Secretary-General said that the one-year mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine stands as a grim milestone -- for the people of Ukraine and for the international community

24 February,2023 12:59 PM IST | New York | ANI
Lifestyle News
Shamed for balding? Experts dissect how it hampers mental health and workplace

Premium

Recently, a UK man, who was forced to quit his job for being ‘bald’, won Rs 70 lakh in damages after he sued his firm for workplace discrimination. While it ended in favour of the man, it brings to light a much larger issue of bald-shaming that many men face daily but goes unnoticed as a ‘casual remark’

24 February,2023 01:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Ex-captain Anjum Chopra comforts Kaur after India crash out of T20 World Cup

Australia put on an authoritative show at the Newlands Cricket Stadium on Thursday as they crushed India by 5 runs to book their seats in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

24 February,2023 11:31 AM IST | Cape Town | mid-day online correspondent

