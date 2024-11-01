-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Initial reports indicate that the driver's actions may have been motivated by a personal conflict. The specific circumstances surrounding the incident are yet unknown
Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror-comedy has already created a buzz with its teaser, songs, and trailer. Fans who’ve watched the film are sharing their reactions on X01 November,2024 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Muhurat Trading, a special session held on Diwali evening, represents prosperity and ushers in the new Samvat year, or Hindu fiscal year01 November,2024 12:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Tuberculosis, a serious public health concern in India and globally, surpassed Covid-19 to emerge as the leading infectious disease killer in 2023. Mumbai doctors explain the causes, symptoms and effects of the deadly disease01 November,2024 10:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to avoid a whitewash ahead of the hotly anticipated five Tests in Australia starting later this month01 November,2024 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT