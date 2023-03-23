- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Mumbai Police, in the order said that the preventive orders will come into effect from March 25 and will remain in place till April 8
On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and dropped a melancholic picture23 March,2023 08:37 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
We have curated five interesting facts about Mumbai's popular locality Khotachi Wadi. A heritage village in Girgaon, Mumbai, Khotachi Wadi embodies the old-Portuguese style of architecture which has remained untouched and narrates a tale of past, present and future. The extracts have been taken with permission from the book, "Bombay: The Cities Within" by Rahul Mehrotra and Sharada Dwivedi, and published by Eminence Designs Pvt. Ltd23 March,2023 03:32 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most widespread diseases globally. This said India has a 40 per cent population infected with TB. Yet, the awareness about it is considerably low and the stigma attached to it is high. March 24 being World Tuberculosis Day, we spoke to a few health experts who debunk major misconceptions about TB23 March,2023 03:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Suryakumar Yadav's hat-trick of golden ducks -- first ball dismissals -- has already led to scathing criticism. But, if Shreyas Iyer is unavailable for the World Cup in October-November, Suryakumar remains the best bet at No. 4 going into the big event23 March,2023 03:42 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT