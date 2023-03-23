Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders till April 8, check list of exemptions

Mumbai Police, in the order said that the preventive orders will come into effect from March 25 and will remain in place till April 8

IN PHOTOS: Bomman and Bellie from 'The Elephant Whisperers' pose with the Oscar

23 March,2023 05:46 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Kartik Aaryan writes about 'heart wrenching' day on 'Satyaprem ki Katha' sets

On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and dropped a melancholic picture

23 March,2023 08:37 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Five fascinating facts about Khotachi Wadi every Mumbaikar must know

We have curated five interesting facts about Mumbai's popular locality Khotachi Wadi. A heritage village in Girgaon, Mumbai, Khotachi Wadi embodies the old-Portuguese style of architecture which has remained untouched and narrates a tale of past, present and future. The extracts have been taken with permission from the book, "Bombay: The Cities Within" by Rahul Mehrotra and Sharada Dwivedi, and published by Eminence Designs Pvt. Ltd

23 March,2023 03:32 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Lifestyle News
40 per cent of India suffers from TB; health experts share tips to stay safe

Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most widespread diseases globally. This said India has a 40 per cent population infected with TB. Yet, the awareness about it is considerably low and the stigma attached to it is high. March 24 being World Tuberculosis Day, we spoke to a few health experts who debunk major misconceptions about TB

23 March,2023 03:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
ODI series defeat a wake up call for Team India with SKY & KL under scanner

Suryakumar Yadav's hat-trick of golden ducks -- first ball dismissals -- has already led to scathing criticism. But, if Shreyas Iyer is unavailable for the World Cup in October-November, Suryakumar remains the best bet at No. 4 going into the big event

23 March,2023 03:42 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

