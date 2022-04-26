° °
Subscribe
Access to all premium content
Today’s E-paper
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022

5+

Latest

Updates

mid-day-shorts logo

MD Shorts

Mid-Day
Subscribe Now - Free Trial
Today’s E-paper

mid-day-shorts logo

MD Shorts

5+
Updates

Updates

Subscribe
Breaking News
Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, BMC plays general physician card again
Mumbai: BEST to launch 1,000 exclusive app-based buses where commuters can reserve seats
Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for USD 44 billion
Parts of Mumbai, suburbs face power outage
LIC IPO to open on May 4 and close on May 9
DCGI grants EUA to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group

In Focus

Rana couple's stay in jail to continue till court hears bail plea on April 29
Mumbai

On Tuesday, the court asked the Mumbai police to file on April 29 their reply to the jailed couple's bail plea

ED raids multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune and Surat in ABG Shipyard fraud case

ED raids multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune and Surat in ABG Shipyard fraud case
'Police caught me by shoulder, almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse' See post

'Police caught me by shoulder, almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse'
Entertainment News
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik, Kiara, Tabu arrive with horror and humour

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik, Kiara, Tabu arrive with horror and humour

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios

26 April,2022 02:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BJP desperate due to its inability to form govt in Maha, claims Sanjay Raut
Hanuman Chalisa row

BJP desperate due to its inability to form govt in Maha, claims Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, currently shares power with the NCP and Congress in the state

26 April,2022 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Indian Ambedkarite students talk about confronting caste in US universities

Indian Ambedkarite students talk about confronting caste in US universities

Premium

For the ongoing Dalit History Month, two Indian Ambedkarite students studying in the United States share their experiences of discussing caste in university spaces, interactions with fellow Indian students and a sense of personal liberty outside India

26 April,2022 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja: We are not getting good starts in first 6 overs

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja: We are not getting good starts in first 6 overs

CSK slumped to their sixth loss in eight games after going down by 11 runs to Punjab Kings in an IPL thriller here

26 April,2022 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK