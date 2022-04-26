5+
Latest
5+
Latest
On Tuesday, the court asked the Mumbai police to file on April 29 their reply to the jailed couple's bail plea
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios26 April,2022 02:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, currently shares power with the NCP and Congress in the state26 April,2022 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
For the ongoing Dalit History Month, two Indian Ambedkarite students studying in the United States share their experiences of discussing caste in university spaces, interactions with fellow Indian students and a sense of personal liberty outside India26 April,2022 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
CSK slumped to their sixth loss in eight games after going down by 11 runs to Punjab Kings in an IPL thriller here26 April,2022 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI